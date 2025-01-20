New Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office App Has Real-Time Emergency Alerts

January 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is making it easier for the community to stay up to report crimes and stay up to date on public safety alerts.



On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office announced they have a new app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.



"The Oakland County Sheriff App allows residents to connect with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office by reporting crimes, submitting tips and other interactive features, as well as providing the community the latest public safety alerts and information."



The app can also be downloaded through the QR code in the photo attached.