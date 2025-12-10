New Name for Suburban Collection Showplace Beginning Jan. 1

December 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace is changing names in the new year.



The expo and convention center will become the Vibe Credit Union Showplace on January 1, part of a 25-year naming rights deal for the facility that hosts events such as Motor City Comic Con and the Michigan State Fair.



The Suburban Collection auto dealership group has held naming rights to the showplace since 2010.



According to a release, Vibe Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative with 15 locations in southeast Michigan. The showplace is the credit union's first naming-rights deal.



"As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, our profits stay in the region," Chaz Rzewnicki, president and CEO of Vibe Credit Union, said in a statement. "Growth drives our ability to make a bigger impact locally — and that is what this partnership offers — a way to inform the community about Vibe Credit Union and help people on a much larger scale.”



The showplace opened in 2005 and was called the Rock Financial Showcase before Suburban Collection took over the naming rights.



"We believe at Vibe the biggest public venues in our region should carry names that reflect local identity, local accountability and local investment," said Jennifer Bleau, Vibe's chief brand and growth officer.