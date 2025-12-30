New Michigan Laws Taking Effect in January

December 30, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michiganders will see new laws starting in 2026, including civil penalties for using automated bots to buy tickets in bulk. The bots are able to buy event tickets in large amounts and then resell those tickets at inflated prices. Violations could cost up to $5,000 for using automated bots. The goal is to give customers a fair chance at buying their tickets at face value.



Licensed childcare centers will be able to install temporary locking systems on doors. The door locks are put in place to help protect children and staff during any serious threats. Along with these safety locks, there will be a required firearm safety course for students in grades 6-12. The course teaches students responsible firearm handling while using fake firearms.



Pheasant hunters in Michigan will see the sunset provision removed as a requirement of their hunting license. The change is expected to increase revenue for the Department of Natural Resources, as well as support pheasant conservation and hunting opportunities statewide.



There’s a multi-bill package impacting Michigan’s farmland preservation program. Farmers with existing agreements will be able to keep their tax credits. The program protects family farms from unintended penalties, while also increasing funding and improving recordkeeping and administration.



Meanwhile, home-based food businesses will see an ease in regulations by raising the sales threshold before a business has to get a license. This allows small producers to grow, expanding where products are able to be sold and supporting food safety at the same time.



To support nursing home care, there’s a bill extending an existing cap on how much counties must contribute toward Medicaid-funded facilities. There’s also an update on radiation and mammography standards to align with federal standards regarding radiation control. This will help with consistent quality and safety during breast cancer screenings.