New MI Laws Go Into Effect This Week

February 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Several new laws go into effect in Michigan this week, involving gun safety, organized labor and abortion.



Michigan's new safe storage gun law goes into effect Tuesday, along with several "red flag" laws allowing authorities to take firearms away from a person said to be in distress or crisis, from using a gun on themself or others.



There's also a repeal of the state’s "right-to-work" policy, seen as a victory for organized labor at a time when union membership has dwindled.



Gov. Whitmer's Reproductive Health Act also further removes what abortionists see as barriers to abortion care and access.