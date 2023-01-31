New Member Appointed to Trinity Health Board of Directors

January 31, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County Health Officer, has been appointed to the Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston Board of Directors.



The Board includes representation from physicians and community leaders throughout Washtenaw and Livingston counties, working to provide guidance toward clinical quality, patient safety, and the overall betterment of public health facilities in the area.



Loveluck is known for her work in Washtenaw County, with an expertise in HIV prevention and care, health equity, and community-based research.



She has also spearheaded the health department’s COVID-19 response, overseeing all aspects of pandemic work, including vaccine administration and supporting Covid-positive residents.



According to a press release, Loveluck began serving her three-year term earlier this month and looks forward to “strengthening the connection between public health and the health system.”