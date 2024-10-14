New Listings Help Stabilize Livingston Co. Housing Market

October 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The latest Realcomp numbers show Livingston County's housing market appears to have stabilized a bit. CEO Karen Kage says the number of new listings were up slightly in September, compared to a year ago.



"Although it's a small percentage, like four percent overall, it's still a really good indication of a strong a market, when you have not just more inventory, but more new listings coming on the market," she says.



Kage says that, combined with increased days on the market, has helped keep the median sales price relatively flat in Livingston County, at just under $368,750 last month.



"There's more to choose from. More people putting their houses on the market. Although the prices overall are still up over last year, which is great for sellers. But there are a lot more opportunities for buyers, and as more listings come on the market, that'll mean even more opportunities."



Overall, Kage calls it a really good situation for both buyers and sellers in the fourth quarter of 2024.



See the latest Realcomp numbers attached below.