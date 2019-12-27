New Judge To Preside Over Fenton Township Murder Trial

December 27, 2019

A Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his best friend will have a new judge presiding over his trial.



19-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl is charged with second degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. His trial has been adjourned at least half a dozen times, with yet another delay coming earlier this month. But court records now indicate that Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt will be taking over the case from Judge Richard Yuille, who is reportedly retiring from the bench.



Police arrested Akl on March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred. An autopsy indicated Morris was shot from behind at point blank range. During a 911 call of the incident, Akl can be heard screaming, telling the dispatcher he pointed a gun at his friend and killed him. Previous testimony included two Fenton police officers who arrived first on scene, although the case was later turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol car video of Akl after he was placed into custody showed him screaming, “Why did I do this?”



He remains jailed without bond and no future courts dates have been set. (JK)