New Hudson Man Enters Plea In Child Beating

October 22, 2019

A New Hudson man has entered a plea to charges of trying to kill his girlfriend’s infant son.



24-year-old Seth Blumberg was set to stand trial Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and 1st degree child abuse. However, he instead entered a no-contest plea. Sentencing was set for November 20th. A no-contest plea is not a legal admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.



Police began investigating Blumberg after the child’s mother brought the infant to the hospital March 29th of 2018 when she noticed bruising on the child. An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy testified Blumberg admitted trying to kill the infant, including trying to choke him, so he could spend more time with the child’s mother. She testified that she dated Blumberg for about a month before moving into a two-bedroom apartment with him and his step-brother and that there were numerous occasions when Blumberg was being too rough with the infant, including picking the child up by his head.



Blumberg remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond. Had he been convicted at trial, he would have faced up to life in prison. At the time of his arrest, Blumberg was on probation from a 2016 guilty plea to charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving someone ages 13-15. (JK)