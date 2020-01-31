New Hudson Aerospace Company To Visit India On Trade Mission

January 31, 2020

A local engineering and aerospace manufacturer will be one of a select group of Michigan companies traveling to India to increase export opportunities.



AeroDesign Services out of New Hudson is one 8 companies participating in a trade mission with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to increase export opportunities in India. AeroDesign engineers and manufactures full aerospace, rail, and automotive parts with FAA Part 21 Authority designation. They also offer a full line of CNC’s, injection molding, and additive manufacturing capabilities.



The full delegation of Michigan businesses will travel to Chennai, Pune, and New Delhi in the efforts of ultimately growing their businesses and bringing more jobs for Michigan residents. The MEDC reports that they will take part in pre-arranged business matchmaking meetings with prospective partners, distributors, and buyers; while also receiving in-country briefings about doing business in the region.



This is the MEDC’s fourth trade mission to India since 2014. It comes on the heels of an MEDC-led delegation that took 5 companies to the world’s second largest healthcare congress and exhibition, which took part in the Middle East.



MEDC CEO Jeff Mason said of the India trade mission, that “India is one of the fastest growing economies with a strong demand for Michigan-made products.” (MK)