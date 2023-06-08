New Housing Development Proposed at Coyote Golf Club in Lyon Twp

June 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A new housing development has been proposed in Lyon Township.



On Monday, June 5th, the Lyon Township Board of Trustees held a conceptual review of the site plan for a townhome and single-family housing development called “Settler’s Ridge,” to be built on the existing Coyote Golf Club, located at the northeast corner of 12 Mile Road and Milford Road.



The 298-home community would begin construction in late 2024.



The Lyon Township Planning Commission reviewed the conceptual plan for the community in May. The Board of Trustees noted their feedback on the size of the lots available to new residents, as well as the setbacks of each lot, and potential engineering concerns.



The builder of the new community, Lombardo Homes, has proposed to set aside 8 acres for Township use, including the course’s clubhouse and parking lot. The builder also proposed improvements to the local roads aligning the new neighborhood.



According to the site plan from Lombardo Homes, “Settler’s Ridge” will consist of 183 acres, with a large portion left as open space. A proposed 77 acres, or 42 percent of the property, will be left open and undeveloped in an effort to maintain natural features within the landscape.



Per the proposed plan, 100 attached townhomes within 18 buildings will be constructed on the northern part of the property and 198 single-family homes will be built within the middle and southern portions of the property.



Townhomes will start in the $300,000’s and single-family homes will start in the $600,000 to $700,000 range.



Board members will revisit the conceptual plan of Settler’s Ridge at their next Board meeting on July 5.