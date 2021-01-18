New Housing Development On Track In South Lyon

January 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The South Lyon Planning Commission is recommending approval of a new 59-unit residential development.



Planning commissioners were divided last week, as they debated a conditional rezoning request for 34-acre parcel on the east side of Dixboro Road, south of 10-Mile. The property is currently zoned Light Residential, but the owner claims they’ve not had a single inquiry on the property in the past 20 years that it has been on a market. They and developer Thomas Schroeder are asking for conditional rezoning to R-3 Single Family Residential using the Open Space Preservation Option.



Schroeder said the area has looked rough, calling it blight, at times, and he believes the proposed development will bring multiple benefits. He promised to put “pretty little houses” in there, with sidewalks that connect to the downtown area.



South Lyon Planner Kelly McIntyre, in her review, did not recommend approval of the request. She cited reasons including it not being consistent with the master plan, not being compatible with surrounding uses, and a lack of evidence showing it can’t be developed as zoned.



Commissioner Erin Kopkowski made a motion to recommend denial, but it failed pass, being deadlocked 3-3.



During further discussion, Commissioner Mike Joseph said he sees the property as a gateway to the city and that they shouldn’t be stubborn just because of how it was zoned in the past.



Schroeder said his homes would start in the mid-to high $200,000s, believing that will be the most marketable with a noisy mill to the south. He pledged to build all of the homes with thicker walls and triple-paned windows. Originally, just the homes near the mill would get that treatment.



Joseph made a motion to recommend approval of the conditional rezoning which passed 4-2. Planning Commission Chair Scott Lanam was the one who switched his vote. The request will now go to South Lyon City Council for final approval.