New Home Listings in SE MI Reach Highest January Level Since 2022

February 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New home listings across Southeast Michigan last month hit their highest January level since 2022. According to data firm Realcomp, new listings were up five percent year-over-year to 8,728.



"I think that just shows people are saying yeah, this is a good time. The market is good. Let's go ahead and get this house on the market. Buyers will have more to choose from. So I think it's a really good number for all sides of the equation," said CEO Karen Kage.



However, both pending and closed sales were down in January.



"Last month, we talked about the number of pending sales being down, which would be an indication to me that the following month closed sales would be down, and that's exactly what we're seeing," says Kage.



"They're only down by about two-and-a-half percent. I'm hoping it all catches up here."



From a realtor's perspective, Kage says she wants more inventory, but in new listings. She doesn't want properties to sit on the market without selling.



Meanwhile, the median sales price in Livingston County was up to $384,000 in January -- a 4.4 percent increase year-over-year. Five years ago it was $305,000.



"We see that Livingston is doing very well. They have 10 percent more properties on the market this month too," Kage added.



Washtenaw County's median sales price was $391,000, up four percent from last January's $375,000.



