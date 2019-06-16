New Hires Recommended In Brighton Area Schools

June 16, 2019

The committee is recommending that Matthew Evans and Patrick Borg be hired at Brighton High School and Scranton Middle School respectively. They are expected to be formally hired at the next Board of Education meeting on June 24th. Evans has been picked to be a grade level principal at Brighton High School, replacing Henry Vecchioni, who recently announced his retirement after serving 28 years in the district. It's anticipated that Borg will replace Mark Wilson, who has been lead principal at Scranton Middle School for the past eight years. Evans and Borg’s salaries will each be just under $104,000 per year.



Evans is currently an algebra teacher at Brighton High School, chairs the school improvement committee, and wrote the district improvement plan. He is on the math curriculum and district technology committees, and was in the administrator-in-training program. Evans began his educational career in 2011 as a teacher at The Bridge alternative high school in Brighton. He has a bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University and a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.



Borg is currently the principal at White Lake Middle School, and before that was principal at Highland Elementary School, both being schools in the Huron Valley School District of Oakland County. He began his educational career in 2000 as a teacher at Highland Middle School. Borg holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University. (TT)