Group Aims to Stop Ore Lake Flooding

January 30, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Ore Lake, a private, all-sports lake of 192 acres in Livingston County’s Hamburg Township, has been experiencing a problem that’s all too familiar: flooding. The lake has been adversely affected by the recent above-freezing temperatures, which has caused any accumulated snow to melt, plus there have been occasional rains.



Ore Lake is part of the Chain Of Lakes, and the main source of its water is the Huron River, along with springs and a couple of small streams. The goal of an organization called Residents Working Against Huron River Flooding is to alleviate the problem to the extent possible.



Resident Amber Bismack told a Detroit TV station the group is gathering data on water coming upstream in order to find a way to hold back some of that water. But the problem has escalated in recent days to the point where yards are flooded and water has entered some people’s homes.



The purpose of the new group is to solve, or at least lessen, the flooding problem for the beleaguered residents. The National Weather Service says the water level on Ore Lake is expected to rise further over the next few days before receding.