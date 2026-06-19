New Green Oak Township Clerk Officially Sworn-In

June 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township’s new clerk was officially sworn-in during Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.



The board previously appointed/promoted Debra McKenzie to the clerk position.



The oath of office was administered by retiring Clerk Mike Sedlak, who said McKenzie will serve the community well. He’s retiring with over 40 years of service to the township – and over 25 years in the clerk’s role. He also spent decades with the fire department. Wednesday marked his final board meeting.



McKenzie brings more than 20 years of experience and has worked for the clerk administering elections since 2006. She will also serve as the board representative on the Planning Commission.



Sedlak previously noted McKenzie started out in the building department but over the years has worked as a level 1, 2, and 3 assessor, planning and zoning administrator, served as deputy supervisor, continued education and certifications, and worked in the clerk’s department for elections for the last 20 years. She’s been an election worker, Co-Precinct Chair, Precinct Chair and Master Chair during the succeeding years.



In addition to the oath of office, the board took up another humorous yet serious order of business. Sedlak stated for 26 years, he’s been the keeper of candy for meetings…”this has to continue…it’s always been a clerk’s position”. He noted the incoming clerk will also be the liaison on the planning commission, where he has also handed out candy for 26 years.



A motion to appoint the new clerk to be in charge of passing out candy at meetings of both bodies passed with unanimous support.



McKenzie will fill out the remainder of Sedlak’s term through November 2028, and would need to run for re-lection at that time.