New Fencing Will Benefit Baseball & Softball Programs

December 11, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Board of Education has accepted a substantial gift for the baseball and softball programs.



At its meeting last week the board unanimously accepted the gift of $36,000 for new fencing, in partnership with the district’s investment in improvements to the baseball and softball fields at Hawkins, Spencer, and Hornung elementary schools and Maltby Intermediate. The upgrades are part of the $59 million bond issue passed by the voters last year.



The donation was made by the Brighton Youth Baseball and Softball Board, which was thanked by the board for its generosity.