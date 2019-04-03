New Fantasy Of Lights Theme Being Unveiled During Home Show

April 3, 2019

The Livingston County Home Show returns this weekend and organizers of a popular event in downtown Howell are hoping to build some community support.



Fantasy of Lights Director Michelle Tokan said they recognize that the Home Show, held at the Howell High School Field House, attracts many local residents so they’re taking the opportunity to announce the Fantasy of Lights theme for 2019 - “BOOK IT to Howell”. The Fantasy of Lights takes place in November. The theme was developed in partnership with local author Denise Brennan-Nelson, who has a new Christmas book being released in the fall. The Fantasy of Lights is working with other partner organizations in downtown Howell including Howell Parks & Recreation, Howell Main Street and the Howell Carnegie District Library who will be incorporating a book and literacy theme into their holiday events as well. Tokan said they’re excited about the common theme and hope that families will enjoy the different ways that books will be represented.



In addition to announcing the Fantasy of Lights “BOOK IT to Howell” theme at this weekend’s Home Show, the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will be asking for donations to sustain the Fantasy of Lights parade, a holiday family tradition in downtown Howell for more than 35 years. Donation boxes will be located at the ticket booths and in the Howell chamber booth. Fantasy 5K T-shirts and camping cups will be on sale for $5 each. For more information about the Fantasy of Lights and the Livingston County Home Show, visit the link below. (JM)