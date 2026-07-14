New Faces Join Brighton Area Schools' Administrative Team

July 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Schools is welcoming new faces on the district's administrative team for the fall semester.



“I want to thank all of the parents, staff, students, and board members that were part of the hiring process for these new team members over the past several months. While big shoes have been left to fill by our retiring staff, I am thrilled to be adding such professional and personal quality to our administrative team,” said Dr. Matt Outlaw, Superintendent.



Josh Satterfield was hired as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction to replace Elizabeth Mosher who retired during the 2025-26 school year. He is currently Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at Woodhaven-Brownstown and had previously served as director of curriculum, technology director, and as an elementary teacher during his tenure in this district. Satterfield holds two degrees from Eastern Michigan University and will begin in Brighton on July 20.



“I am incredibly honored to join the Brighton Area Schools team as the new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. Brighton has a phenomenal reputation for academic excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated educators, staff, and families to build upon that strong foundation. I’m eager to hit the ground running on July 20th and serve this wonderful community,” Satterfield said.



Marc McKay was hired as Assistant Superintendent for Finance to replace Dave Jones who is retiring at the end of this summer. He is a product of Central Michigan University and currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Finance for Fowlerville Community Schools. Before that, McKay served as the district accountant for Howell Public Schools after a career in the private sector. He will be joining the district on August 17.



"I am incredibly honored to join the Brighton Area Schools community as the Assistant Superintendent of Finance. My priority is to ensure our financial resources are managed with the highest level of transparency and efficiency, ultimately directing maximum support into our classrooms. I look forward to collaborating with Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw, the school board, district staff, and the community to build upon the district's strong financial foundation," McKay said.



Allan LaVigne will join Scranton Middle School’s lead Principal, Cody Rudolph, this fall as grade level principal. He is a Brighton resident and parent and will be coming to Brighton from the Birmingham School District where he served as middle school assistant principal and athletic director. LaVigne was a social studies teacher in Birmingham and Plymouth before moving into administration and has degrees from Central Michigan and Concordia.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this school community and appreciate the confidence the district has placed in me. As I begin this role, my first priority is getting to know our students, families, and staff, understanding what makes this community special, and learning how I can best support the great work already taking place. I believe the strongest schools are built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to students, and I’m excited to contribute to that work alongside this community," LaVigne said.



Carly Evans has been hired as the district's next director of the Bridge Alternative High School. She has been an English teacher at the Bridge since 2013 and has also served as the online coordinator since 2019. Evans has also assisted with summer school and has been an athletic coach for the Brighton Area Schools. She is a product of Eastern Michigan University and was a 2006 Brighton High School graduate.



“I am incredibly honored to step into the role of Director of The Bridge Alternative High School, a school that has meant so much to many students throughout the years. Having been part of The Bridge community for more than a decade, I have seen firsthand the life-changing impact that strong relationships, personalized learning, and unwavering support can have on students. As I begin this new role, I look forward to partnering with our dedicated staff, students, families, and community to build on the strong foundation already in place, while moving the program forward in intentional and impactful ways. I am grateful for this opportunity and eager to begin this next chapter,” said Evans.



Bill Renner is new principal of Hawkins Elementary. He has spent decades in Brighton including his time as an elementary teacher, Principal at Spencer Elementary, and most recently as Principal of Scranton Middle School. Renner will be taking over for Chris McAuliffe who retired in June.



“These Administrators were selected from a very talented, passionate, and experienced candidate pool. I greatly appreciate all those who applied and displayed genuine interest in our district. Moving forward, we are confident that these newly hired Administrators will serve our students, staff, and community well. We are looking forward to them joining our BAS team,” said Jacob Anastasoff, Assistant Superintendent of HR.