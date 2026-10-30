New DNR Map Shows Reports of EHD-Suspect Deer

October 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Natural Resources has developed a map (linked below) showing township-level locations of deer suspected of having been affected by epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, for hunters and local communities to have a clearer picture of where the viral disease is occurring.



State wildlife officials say that although EHD-related deer deaths have occurred on and off in Michigan since 2006 and the disease has been seen for decades in many areas of the U.S., it's expected that hunters will have questions about what they’re experiencing locally.



“We have heard from hunters who are concerned about deer losses in their hunting areas and want more information about where EHD is occurring,” said Brent Rudolph, deer, elk, and moose management specialist for the DNR Wildlife Division. “Creating and updating this map as reports come in is one tangible way we can help hunters and the public be more confident about where EHD has been reported in their communities.”



EHD is a viral disease spread by biting midges. It typically occurs in late summer and early fall, and outbreaks generally end when frost kills the midges. Deer exposed to the virus either recover or die within a few days, meaning that multiple dead deer can be found in a relatively small area.



“Small pockets of epizootic hemorrhagic disease can be unsettling to the public and can substantially reduce local deer numbers,” said Rudolph. “But it’s important to remember that while mortality rates can be high in some localized areas, not all deer will contract EHD and not all deer that get EHD will die from it.”



To confirm EHD through laboratory testing, the DNR must collect a deer carcass within 16 hours of a deer’s death. This isn't possible for every reported deer, according to the agency, but the department’s biologists and wildlife disease staff recognize that EHD is occurring in additional areas where laboratory confirmation has not been obtained.



So far in 2026, EHD has been confirmed through laboratory testing in deer from Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Lenawee, Montcalm, Oakland, Oceana, Saginaw and Washtenaw counties. This is comparable to the number of counties with confirmed cases in 2025 (16) and 2024 (15).



The map provides an accessible way to view reported EHD activity at the level of every 36-square-mile township-range block in Michigan and counties where EHD has been confirmed. It is intended to improve clarity about locations where the DNR has received reports consistent with EHD and counties where EHD has been confirmed with laboratory testing.



EHD reporting is voluntary. While those reports are valuable, it isn’t possible for every report to be confirmed through laboratory testing. The map should be viewed as an indication of reported EHD activity, not a precise count of deer deaths or complete assessment of where EHD is and is not occurring.



“We appreciate everyone who has taken the time to report suspected EHD cases,” said Dr. Scott Larsen, veterinarian for the DNR Wildlife Division. “That information helps our staff identify areas of concern and determine where samples may be collected for testing.”



EHD outbreaks can cause significant local losses, but their effects are not uniform across the landscape. Research following Michigan's major 2012 outbreak found that deer numbers increased over the next five years in one affected area, while surveys just a few miles away showed no change in deer numbers. This demonstrates how differently local herds can be affected and how recovery can vary by location.



Hunters can factor in local conditions when making decisions about their own hunt/harvest plans. Rudolph said it’s not surprising that some hunters may choose to reduce antlerless deer harvest in areas experiencing significant deer losses.



“We know the frustration of seeing deer disappear from a familiar hunting area, especially if you’ve invested time and resources into developing those favorite hunting spots,” he said.



The DNR will continue to monitor EHD activity, collect samples and provide information to help hunters understand what is happening across the state.



Hunters are urged to continue reporting suspected EHD cases through the DNR's Eyes in the Field portal and to share the map with others who may find it useful. The map will be updated approximately weekly while the current outbreak remains active. Reports from hunters and landowners remain an important part of understanding the disease's impact on Michigan's deer herd.