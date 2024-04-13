New DNR Coyote Hunting Dates, Firearm Regulations

April 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New rules from Michigan DNR are going into effect, impacting coyote hunting and firearm use.



The DNR last month adopted new dates for coyote hunting, which will only run from July 15 to April 15 -- meaning no more coyote hunting as of this Tuesday, until mid-July.



Additionally, centerfire firearms .269-caliber or smaller can now be used at night in the Limited Firearm Deer Zone in the southern portion of the Lower Peninsula, on both public and private lands.



However, centerfire firearms still cannot be used at night statewide during the month of November, or in state parks and recreation areas.



Click the links below for more details.