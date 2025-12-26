New Digital Directory for Howell Area Chamber of Commerce
December 26, 2025
Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com
The Destination Howell digital directory is now active thanks to the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.
Along with printed versions, the digital directory is a tool that helps businesses tell their story and strengthen connections.
The new directory also increases the number of eyes on a business, plus showcases all the reasons Livingston County is a great place to live, work, and grow a business.
More information on Destination Howell is linked below.