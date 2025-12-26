Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com


The Destination Howell digital directory is now active thanks to the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Along with printed versions, the digital directory is a tool that helps businesses tell their story and strengthen connections.

The new directory also increases the number of eyes on a business, plus showcases all the reasons Livingston County is a great place to live, work, and grow a business.

More information on Destination Howell is linked below.