New Digital Directory for Howell Area Chamber of Commerce

December 26, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com





The Destination Howell digital directory is now active thanks to the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



Along with printed versions, the digital directory is a tool that helps businesses tell their story and strengthen connections.



The new directory also increases the number of eyes on a business, plus showcases all the reasons Livingston County is a great place to live, work, and grow a business.



More information on Destination Howell is linked below.