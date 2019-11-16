New Restaurant? Nope. New Dental Office Opening In Howell

November 16, 2019

What many people have speculated is a new restaurant, will actually open up next month in Livingston County as a dental office.



The new facility for West Highland Dental Care has been under construction for several months at 102 West Highland Road in front of the Howell Kroger store. The full-service family dental practice will open on Thursday, December 12th. But during the construction process, much online and social media speculation centered on the building becoming another new restaurant in the area, with several people commenting that it resembled a Culver’s fast food location. But others commented that seemed unlikely as there was no drive-thru window. Of course, for anyone really paying attention, it was always destined to be a new dental office and Dr. Morgan Semaan says West Highland Dental Care is excited to be joining the Howell community and to bring their mission to provide “exceptional experiences to each patient” who walks through the door. Semaan says staff plans to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine. Dr. Semaan earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry. She is an active member of the American Dental Association, Michigan Dental Association and Detroit Dental Society. Semaan says West Highland Dental Care will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. The office is now accepting new patients.