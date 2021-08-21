New Date For Pinckney Woman's Embezzlement Trial

August 21, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





It will be nearly three and a half years between the time a Pinckney woman was charged with embezzling from a small electrical company and a trial being held.



Tracey Lynn Sindlinger was charged in August of 2018 with ten counts involving her alleged embezzlement from Stein Electric in Manchester. Numerous adjournments have taken place in the intervening time, with several trial dates having been set, but then adjourned. Many of those postponements were due to COVID. However, court records show a new date has been set to hold a trial, now scheduled for December 6th.



Sindlinger was charged after Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post conducted an investigation, which reportedly uncovered an embezzlement scheme that occurred over a three-year period, beginning in 2015. Sindlinger was the company accountant at the small family-owned business. After she was terminated, authorities say the owners went through records and noticed discrepancies.



An investigation commenced, which resulted in the criminal charges and an arrest warrant being issued for Sindlinger, who remains free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.