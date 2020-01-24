New Cromaine Library Director Receives Warm Welcome

January 24, 2020

The new Director for Hartland’s Cromaine District Library says she plans to combine her past experiences with the continuation of the institution’s already successful business plan.



The Library held a public reception event Thursday for its new Director, Mallorie DeVilbiss, who will be succeeding former Director Ceci Marlow. DeVilbiss says currently, she’s still “trying to get the lay of the land”, but that she’s excited to be a part of such a “community-centric library”. DeVilbiss, who previously served as the head of digital services at Troy Public Library for the past five years, received degrees from Vanderbilt University and the University Of Michigan School Of Information.



Members of the Library’s Board of Directors mentioned that her affinity for technology contributed to their consideration in hiring her, especially as the Library’s last millage sought to boost offerings of technology-based materials. DeVilbiss is also known to have had success in passing library-related millages. She told WHMI that there was a history of difficulty in passing those millages for the Troy Library; however, under her leadership, she was successful in one’s passage. Members on Cromaine’s Board of Directors also noted that that experience contributed to her hiring. The Cromaine District Library will be presenting voters with a millage renewal in the coming election. (DK)