New Consumer Protection Website Created for Michigan Residents

November 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Attorney General has launched a consumer protection website and holiday campaign to help protect residents from common consumer scams.



The new standalone website makes it easier for Michigan residents to access common scam alerts, research charities, learn about renter’s rights, and more.



The website includes a page dedicated to common scams, access to the Michigan Identity Theft Support page, resources to detect and report identity theft for both consumers and businesses, and educational videos from various credible resources.



Beginning on Black Friday and continuing through late-December, the Attorney General's website and social media channels will focus on educating Michigan consumers on varying tactics commonly used to cheat consumers out of their funds during the holidays.



To kick off the campaign, Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a series of scammer alerts, including a warning on spoofed websites, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and credit card shimmers and skimmers.



More information can be found at the provided link.