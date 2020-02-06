New Classes To Be Offered At Fowlerville High School

February 6, 2020

The High School Administration has proposed the addition of two elective courses to the high school curriculum. Those include CLEP, or the College Level Examination Program, for American Government, and Introduction to Sports Officiating.



According to school officials, the value of the CLEP American Government course is that it prepares students to take the CLEP exam, which could garner a student three or four college credits, depending on their performance. Superintendent Wayne Roedel says it is a “unique program that Fowlerville is really getting involved in”, adding that it is very much like an advanced placement test without having to take an advanced placement course.



At a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Roedel noted that the high school doesn’t have an Advanced Placement (AP) government course and so the new program allows students who want that advanced government work the opportunity to take that course and the exam.



The Intro to Officiating class would prepare students to become a certified Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) official in a sport of their choice, which Roedel says could lead to employment opportunities. The course would be a Physical Education elective offered if there is sufficient student enrollment.



The High School Administration, with unanimous agreement from the Curriculum Committee, recommended approval of the changes to the FHS 2020-2021 Curriculum Guide, which the Board accepted at Tuesday’s meeting. (DK)