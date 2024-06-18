New Children's, Baby Boutique Opens in Brighton

June 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new children's and baby boutique is open in downtown Brighton. Salt & Light Kids Co. is described as a Montessori-based shop offering organic clothing and safe indoor play space.



"Opening week we figured you could come in here, hang out with your kiddies, watch them have some fun. Get out of the heatwave for a few hours. Just see what we have to offer," said owner Hannah Miglia.



Moving forward, Miglia says parents can book a two-hour appointment for $10, to limit the number of people, and shop and play.



"We want to keep it nice a peaceful. We really want the kids to be creative and imaginative and just have some fun," Miglia says.



Miglia says the name of the store comes straight from the Bible. "Be the salt and light of the world, especially around kids," she says.



"We had our kids during COVID, and we want there to be a place to get together, meet some fun moms in the town. Have a fun, safe place to hang out."



Salt & Light Kids Co. will be open 10a-5p Tuesday through Thursday, then 10a-6p Friday and Saturday.



