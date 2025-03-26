New Child Car Seat Law Starts April 2

March 26, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Is your child using the right car seat?



Michigan’s updated Child Passenger Safety Laws take effect Apr. 2.



Children must ride in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least 2 years old or outgrow the rear-facing height or weight limit of their convertible or all-in-one car seat (It is safest to keep children rear-facing as long as possible to protect their neck and spine in a crash)



Children must ride in a forward-facing car seat with an internal five-point harness until they are at least 5 years old OR outgrow the height or weight limit of their forward-facing car seat in harness mode.



Children must ride in a booster seat secured with a lap and shoulder seat belt until they are at least 8 years old OR until they are 4ft 9 inches tall (57 inches)



Children younger than 13 years old must be restrained in the vehicle’s rear seats, unless all rear seats are occupied by other children, or the vehicle doesn’t have rear seating.



“These new standards, along with following manufacturers’ guidelines, will ensure children are safely secured in their car seats and better protected if a crash occurs,” Katie Bower, Director for the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “We encourage parents to recheck all their car seats and booster seats to make sure they meet the necessary requirements and are fitted properly for each child’s height and weight.”



Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for young children, experts say.



Correctly used child seats are estimated to reduce fatalities in crashes by 71% for infants under 1-year-old and by 54% for children 1 to 4 years old, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez, Public Information Officer for the MSP First District, said the penalty for not having a child in the correct seat will be similar to seat belt violations. Those caught breaking the law may receive a ticket and have to pay a penalty.



Many fire departments, along with some MSP posts and other organizations, can check child seats to make sure they’re installed properly.



Those who need assistance getting the correct child seat can contact local organizations to get information about free or reduced car seats.