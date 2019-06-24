New Charges Files In Fenton Eatery Videotaping Case

Ten additional charges have been filed against a Grand Blanc man accused of videotaping coworkers at a Fenton eatery.



Police say 21-year-old Eric Andrews recorded coworkers in the employee bathroom at the Tim Horton's on Silver Lake Road in Fenton over a two year period. Originally he had been charged with 16 counts, including child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, possession child sexually abusive material and capturing or distributing images of an unclothed person. But last week, prosecutors added ten additional, but similar, charges. Andrews was then bound over to circuit court for trial on all 26 counts.



The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation into Andrews. Searches of his electronic devices brought up recordings dating back to 2016. Four employees at the Tim Hortons, including two minors, were initially identified on the recordings.



However, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously said Andrews may have set up cameras inside bathrooms in people's homes and that investigators were working to also identify those victims. Officials say the new charges are a result of that investigation. Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury tells WHMI that one of the new victims was under age 18. He says that in all, there were 4 adult victims over age 18 and 3 minors under age 18.(JK)