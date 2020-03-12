New Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Recording Teen Changing

March 12, 2020

By Danica Katnik/news@whmi.com





An area man accused of recording a girl changing in a dressing room is now facing additional charges in two similar alleged incidents.



The original charges against 33-year-old Joseph Daniel Busha of Conway Township are related to an incident at the Fowlerville Walmart on January 23rd in which a 15-year-old girl says she became aware of him while she was changing in the store’s dressing room. Busha last week was bound over for trial in that case on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt then announced Wednesday that his office has filed additional felony charges against Busha, regarding efforts to photograph individuals in the changing rooms of Livingston County stores.



Vailliencourt in a press release states that after news stories about the January incident at the Fowlerville Walmart, a witness came forward to police regarding an incident at the American Eagle Outfitters store in the Tanger Outlet Mall on January 11th of 2018. In addition, further investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department led to the discovery of evidence of a similar incident at the Old Navy store in the Tanger Outlet Mall on December 18th, 2019.



As a result, Busha has been charged with two new counts of Capturing the Image of an Unclothed Person, felonies punishable by up to five years in prison, and two counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.



Busha was arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court in Howell and released by the district court magistrate on a $20,000 personal bond. A probable cause conference on the new charges has been scheduled for March 24th.