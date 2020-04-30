New Charge Filed Against Pinckney Man

April 30, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County man already charged with online distribution of child pornography is now facing additional charges.



41-year-old Paul Aaron Kenczyk of Pinckney was charged in October with aggravated distribution/promotion of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime. The charges followed an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which led to a residence in Pinckney where Kenczyk was living.



A search warrant executed at his home yielded multiple internet capable devices and other evidence. After the seized evidence was examined, an arrest warrant was issued for Kenczyk and he subsequently turned himself in. An investigator later testified that Kenczyk admitted to downloading child pornography. A May 15th pretrial hearing on those counts is set in Livingston County Circuit Court.



However, court records show a new count has been filed against Kenczyk; second degree criminal sexual conduct alleging sexual contact with a person between the age of 13 & 16 that occurred in 2010. A probable cause conference on the new charge will be held May 12th in 53rd District Court. If convicted on all of the charges, Kenczyk faces anywhere from 15 to 75 years in prison.