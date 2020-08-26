New Campaign Urges Michiganders To Get Flu Shots

August 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A statewide campaign has been launched encouraging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine this fall and help prevent an outbreak of a second communicable disease could put the economy and health care system at greater risk.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced the flu vaccine campaign Tuesday titled “Facing the Flu Together”. It was stated during a press conference that new COVID-19 outbreaks are still happening each week and are related to social gatherings, weddings, child care facilities, long term care facilities and some schools. The state continues track the outbreaks but with flu season right around the corner, officials stressed the importance of getting flu shots. Khaldun and others said the goal is to keep flu patients out of hospitals, prevent overcrowding and preserve health care resources needed this fall to continue fighting COVID-19.



Khaldun said they’re focused on fighting COVID-19 and knowing that both the virus and the flu will be circulating this fall is incredibly concerning – adding people need to stay home from school or work if they have symptoms. Given everything the state has been through, Khaldun said they need to preserve hospital resources to fight another possible COVID-19 surge. She said it’s vital for K-12 students, educators and college students to get the flu vaccine.



Khaldun said the vaccine prevents anywhere from 40 to 60% of flu cases every year. For those who do get the vaccine but still get the flu, she said the disease is much less severe. Khaldun also dispelled some myths and stressed the vaccine does not cause the flu. She says there are some people whose bodies may respond to the vaccine with mild body aches or runny nose but that is not the flu – it is their body mounting an immune response so it can fight off the flu if it comes in contact with the virus.



Meanwhile, officials stressed that the flu vaccine is readily available and people need to strengthen their immune systems, wash hands, maintain social distancing and wear masks. An updated flu vaccine website has been launched at www.Michiganflu.gov. That link is provided. A press release is also attached.