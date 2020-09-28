New Camera System Needed At Jail

September 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With the current system nearing the end of its life span, administrators at the Livingston County Jail are asking for new cameras.



The jail’s current CCTV system is over 5 years and nearing obsolescence. In March 2021, it will no longer be supported due to out-of-date software. During the latest meeting of the Public Infrastructure and Development Committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, Lt. Tarneseia Pringle of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the current problems, saying that just over the past month they have had major issues with the system crashing almost every other day. These crashes cause blank screens from anywhere between 30 seconds and 10-15 minutes, and also interrupts the recording and retrieval processes.



Pringle wrote in a memo to commissioners that these issues present safety, security, and liability issues. Since 2006, American Video Transfer has maintained and repaired the system with Stanley Security. American Video has provided a proposal for $68,724 for new equipment, installation, and maintenance with a one-year on-site warranty. Being a sole source vendor, Pringle wrote that pursuing a request-for-proposal would result in a revamping of all their cameras, controls, locks, and video equipment. The Sheriff’s Office has requested a transfer of the amount from the Capital Improvement fund to pay for the equipment and services.



The Committee unanimously approved the request, which will now go to the full Board of Commissioners for approval.