New Bond for Wixom DoorDasher Charged with Assaulting 75-Year-Old Veteran

March 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new bond was issued this week for a Wixom DoorDash driver accused of assaulting a 75-year-old veteran in late December.



A district court judge on Wednesday ordered 41-year-old Ryan Turner to post $10,000 cash or surety -- 10% of a $100,000 bond, according to the Oakland Press.



The judge had revoked Turner’s $30,000 bond with a 10% provision in February after Turner reportedly made a comment to the injured man’s wife in the court’s hallway, according to Fox 2 Detroit.



On Wednesday, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office told The Oakland Press that the last update received on Lloyd Poole's condition was that he was hospitalized in a long-term care facility. Fox 2 reported that Poole has undergone multiple surgeries on his brain.



Turner is charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault.



According to the Wixom Police, Poole was attacked on December 28 near his home in the area of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive in the Hidden Creek subdivision. Turner, who’s also a Wixom resident, reportedly admitted to striking Poole with a closed fist, claiming he had felt threatened after Poole confronted him about speeding, police said.



Poole fell and hit his head on the roadway after being struck, police said, and Turner drove away, leaving him there. Turner subsequently came to the Wixom police station and spoke with officers about the incident, police said. He was subsequently charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault.



Turner’s next court date is pending; If he comes up with the $10,000 to be released from the Oakland County Jail, he’ll be monitored by electronic tether as the case proceeds through the court system.