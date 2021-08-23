New Baseball League Caters To Players With "Complex Needs"

August 23, 2021

A new baseball league starting up this week in Howell will seek to provide players with unique medical and/or learning needs a chance to hit the ball and touch them all.



The Howell Area Junior Baseball Association (HAJBA) will be kicking off their Challenge League this Wednesday at Northwest Elementary School in Howell. Dr. Sarah Dunkle-Jackson, known as Coach Sarah to most, told Mike & Jon in the Morning that the idea for the league came about through the years that she helped to coach her own kids’ teams. "We had some kiddos who kind of struggled in the traditional league and they would quit, and we'd say 'No, no no, we want to make sure you have an opportunity to play ball' and some families also reached out and I said 'Let's just make sure we get this done.'



Dunkle-Jackson says that based on requests from parents of children with complex needs and player needs, HAJBA coaches and the HAJBA board collaborated with community partners to develop the specialized baseball event for children who could not otherwise fully participate in their baseball and softball leagues.



She says they have 13 elementary and middle school age players signed up for the Fall Season, with another 13-14 players called who will serve as peer-mentors for the Challenge League participants. The “Baseball Buddies”, as they will be called, will include current HAJBA players, travel ball players, high school players and even some Cleary University Softball players.



Dunkle-Jackson says they hope to provide the Challenge League participants an opportunity to build on their strengths and take part in baseball challenges with specialized supports. But most importantly, she says they will play baseball.



Practices and sponsored baseball challenges start this Wednesday, August 25th at Northwest Elementary school in Howell. The season ends with a game on September 29th at 6:30pm at Cleary University’s Lake Trust Stadium.



Dunkle-Jackson says they encourage residents to come out and cheer their players on and that opportunities for future leagues are in the works and we are seeking additional volunteers and coordinators.





Details can be found on the HAJBA website.