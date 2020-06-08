New Apartments, Car Dealership Approved In Lyon Township

June 8, 2020

By Michael Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Lyon Township officials have approved a pair of developments, one residential, one commercial, for New Hudson.



The Lyon Township Board of Trustees, at their most recent meeting, approved a new apartment complex and car dealership to be built in Lyon Crossing. The Watermark Residential apartment complex will feature 304 units across roughly 19.6 acres on the north side of Lyon Center Drive West, in New Hudson, according to Hometownlife.com. The complex will consist of 19 two-story buildings. The Board approved the project 5-2, with Trustees Kris Enlow and Sean O’Neil voting against, citing density and traffic concerns.



On the south side of Lyon Center Drive West, a new auto dealership has been approved. Szott Chrysler Jeep will feature a 13,000 square-foot building with 630 parking spaces across 7 acres. The Board of Trustees approved this project 6-1, with Trustee Lise Blades casting the dissenting vote. Blades said she thought the proposed building was beautiful and needed in the community, but wasn’t right for that location.



The developer for both projects felt this was the perfect location, being between I-96 and Grand River. He said this was the right place for this kind of density, and that it will feed walkability into the downtown area.