New Affordable Housing Legislation in Michigan

February 18, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan plan to lower the cost of housing. The goal of the new affordable housing legislation package is to make building new homes easier.



Due to restrictions that often make it difficult to build new units, there's a housing shortage across the state. Meanwhile, around 54,000 new units were on the market in 2005, but only about 15,000 in 2024.



Rep. Kristian Grant says the bipartisan Housing Readiness Package modernizes development processes to reduce unnecessary costs and delays, and that the bills aim to reform zoning laws and reduce red tape. She says we cannot ignore the impact that limited supply and outdated systems have had on affordability and stability.



The Key Reforms are linked below.