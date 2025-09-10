9/11 Never Forget 5K Trail Run/Walk Saturday

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This weekend marks the 3rd Annual 9/11 Never Forget 5K Trail Run/Walk.



The event takes place at Fillmore County Park off McClements Road this Saturday, September 13th at 9am.



The event remembers those who lost their lives that day, as well as military veterans and first responders who went into harm’s way as a result of the attack.



Livingston County Veteran Services and Howell Area Parks & Recreation partner for the event, and a portion of proceeds will go back to supporting local veterans.



Organizers advise the trail is not stroller-friendly and is not paved. All runners will receive a t-shirt and a finisher medal. Only service dogs are permitted.



