Discounted Registration For 9/11 Never Forget 5K Trail Run/Walk

August 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Discounted registration is being offered this week for a new 5K run/walk honoring the first responders and heroes of September 11th.



Livingston County Veteran Services, Howell Recreation, and local first responders are partnering to host the first annual 9/11 Never Forget 5K Trail Run/Walk on September 16th at Fillmore County Park off McClements Road in Genoa Township.



The event recognizes the tragic events of September 11th, honors lives lost, and the military veterans and first responders who went into harm’s way as a result of the attack. A portion of the proceeds will go back to Livingston County Parks for improvements.



Food trucks will be on site day of the race and the event will feature games, prizes and raffles.



Participants and volunteers are being sought. A $5 off coupon code - Forever5 - is good through this Friday, August 18th.



Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and should sign up for a specific team using the bottom link that’s provided.