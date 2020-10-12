Hartland Man Heads To Trial For Barn Fire

October 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Hartland Township man has been bound over on arson charges involving a large barn fire in September.



33-year-old Michael Paul Nester was bound over to circuit court last week on charges of Third Degree Arson and Malicious Destruction of Property between $1,000 and $20,000. The charges stemmed from the suspicious fire and property damage that occurred at a property located off of Clyde Road, east of Hartland Road, in the early morning hours of September 8th. Responding Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies determined that a barn at the location was fully involved and that a vehicle on scene had fresh damage that was not related to the fire. The property owner also reported that a boat on the property had recently been intentionally damaged. Nester was identified as a person of interest for the incident and was taken into custody on a probation violation for a previous larceny conviction.



Nester is being held at the Livingston County Jail on a $100,000 cash surety bond. He is set to be sentenced for the probation violation on November 5th. No future dates on the circuit court case have yet been set.