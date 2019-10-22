Nessel, Vaupel Lead Panel to Discuss Fight Against Elder Abuse

October 22, 2019

A panel event in Howell Township gave community members a look at what Michigan’s elected officials, law enforcement and agency leaders are doing to combat elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.



Monday’s town hall meeting at the Livingston County EMS Building was held by State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville and Attorney General Dana Nessel. The two were joined by a panel including Beth Newman of Livingston County Catholic Charities, Detective Sgt. Gary Childers of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office; Robert Mannor, an expert in Elder Law, and Scott Ehlfeldt, assistant prosecuting attorney in Livingston County. Vaupel says it was important that this event had so many different voices and experts on the issue so attendees knew who they could call and trust if they or someone they know is experiencing elder abuse, neglect or exploitation.



Nessel says elder abuse, neglect and exploitation impacts more people than almost any other types of crime, adding that Michigan has approximately 73,000 cases a year. That is, however, only the cases that are reported. At the forum, Detective Childers did note that these kinds of cases are significantly underreported and that the statistics are unreliable even when they are because they can be incorrectly reported as other crimes.



Nessel says Michigan is a state that is aging rapidly and her office is doing its part to mitigate the focused crimes against vulnerable adults. Nessel reports her office has begun to intervene in probate cases, is working on legislation to provide additional protections for senior citizens, and is currently in the process of implementing a standardized reporting form for law enforcement agencies statewide to ensure those cases are investigated fully and prosecuted successfully.



Above all, both Nessel and Vaupel, as well as the panelists, urged those that may be a victim or think they know someone who may be, to seek help from their friends and family, and not be afraid to make a report to the AG’s office and law enforcement agencies. (DK)