Nessel Urging People to Delete 23andMe Accounts After Bankruptcy Filing

March 27, 2025

It may be time to delete your 23andMe account.



23andMe, a genetic testing company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging people to take steps to protect sensitive personal data.



“23andMe collects and stores some of the most sensitive personal information, our genetic code,” she said. “With the company now in bankruptcy, customers should be aware of the potential risks and consider deleting their accounts to protect their data.”



The company analyzes customers’ genetics and provides information on “ancestry composition data, probable genetic health risks and other personalized genetic reports.” They also use the data for medical research and share information from customers who give permission with pharmaceutical companies to use in drug development, the press release from Nessel said.



23andMe said they will continue operating normally and no changes will happen to how data is stored or protected. Nessel is encouraging people to consider canceling their accounts along with requesting that any data or genetic samples be destroyed.



A data breach at the company reported in Oct. 2023 that prompted an investigation by Nessel exposed nearly seven million Americans’ information.



Reports of high wait times and portal access disruptions have been received since the bankruptcy announcement.



The first link below contains the steps to delete genetic data, destroy test samples and revoke permission for genetic material to be used for research. 23andMe also has instructions on deleting accounts, which is also linked below.



