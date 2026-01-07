Nessel says House GOP Violated Separation of Powers

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan House Appropriations Chair Ann Bollin responds to Attorney General Dana Nessel, pushing back after she declared that a mechanism allowing one legislative committee to terminate funding is unconstitutional.



In a statement, State Rep. Bollin says the Legislature has both the authority and responsibility to oversee how taxpayer dollars are spent, while also exercising that responsibility lawfully, and in the best interest of Michiganders.



At issue, is the $645 million gutted by House Republicans late last year, which they categorized as waste, fraud and abuse. The Attorney General's ruling essentially unblocks the money.



Nessel argues that the disapproval mechanism is an unconstitutional violation of the Separation of Powers, allowing a single legislative committee to control the executive's implementation of enacted laws.



