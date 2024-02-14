AG Nessel Offers Tips to Avoid Romance Scams

February 14, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Romance is rarely an easy road to travel…and when there are scams in your path…it makes it even more challenging.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued a Consumer’s Alert for this Valentine’s Day.



Nessel’s Romance Scams Alert seeks to educate residents on common scams associated with dating platforms and social media. The Attorney General says, “You should never send money or sensitive information to someone you hardly know.”



Online romance scams often take advantage of people looking for romantic partners on dating sites and apps. The con-artists quickly profess their love for their victims, and often claim to be in the military, or working abroad to explain why they can’t meet in person. Nessel urges exercising caution, saying, “Don’t let romance turn into regret.”



Here are some tips for avoiding romance scams:



Use reverse image search websites like TinEye and Google Images to see if their image shows up somewhere else



Never agree to open a bank account, or re-ship goods they send to you

Don’t send money, prepaid gift cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you met online



Communicate only through the specific app and avoid giving out personal phone numbers or email addresses



If someone appears on your social media and rushes you to start a friendship or romance, slow down and talk to someone you trust before responding



For more information about popular consumer scams, or if you believe you've been a victim, residents can contact the Consumer Protection Department Monday-Friday at 877-765-8388 or complete their online complaint form.