AG Urges Safety On Online Gambling Sites Ahead Of Superbowl

February 9, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





With Super-Bowl Sunday fast approaching, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is cautioning residents to be on the lookout for potential scams, and sometimes deceptive gaming sites.



Nessel says, “The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year for the players, the fans, the betting platforms, and sadly too, for the bad actors looking to rip off gambling Michiganders.”



The Attorney General reminds residents, first and foremost, that gambling should only be engaged in as a form of entertainment and she encourages Michigan residents to develop guidelines for when and how much to gamble if they are determined to participate in sports gambling.



If gambling is a problem for you or someone in your life, please seek help through the Michigan Problem Gambling Help Line online at

https://www.michigan.gov/mgcb/resources/responsible-gaming ...

Or by calling 1-800-270-7117.





Nessel offers Tips for Online Gamblers on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSGP42gC7UE



A link to the full release is attached.