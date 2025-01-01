Nessel Offers Tips to Fight Identity Theft After Data Breaches

January 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



After several large data breaches this year, the Michigan Attorney General is giving the public tips to keep their identity safe.



McLaren Health Care, Change Healthcare, Ascension Health and AT&T all had significant data breaches in 2024.



“The number of data breaches and identity theft reports continues to rise every year,” Nessel said. “Scammers are on a mission to steal your personal information to commit fraud, so it’s important to take data breach notices seriously. My alert on data breaches explains the steps you can take to protect your information.”



Tips for protecting yourself during a data breach include:



- Watching out for phishing emails



- Strengthening or changing passwords



- Not retaining unnecessary data or files



- Using multifactor authentication on devices and accounts



- Reviewing your credit report often. You can get free weekly credit reports from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion by clicking the first link below.



For more information on what to do in the event your data is involved in a breach, click on the second link below.