Nessel Joins Other AGs Calling for Action Against Smuggled Cell Phones

March 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 31 attorneys general asking Congress to pass federal legislation that would allow states to combat cell phone usage in prisons.



The legislation, H.R. 2350 and S. 1137, would allow states to deploy systems to jam cell phones in prisons, preventing inmates from being able to “orchestrate crimes from behind bars using smuggled cell phones,” the press release said.



“We have seen cases of inmates smuggling cell phones into correctional facilities to commit crimes like drug trafficking, fraud and even violent attacks beyond prison walls,” Nessel said. “This legislation is crucial in cracking down on contraband cell phones and protecting inmates, correctional staff and the public.”



The bipartisan coalition wrote a letter to Congress, highlighting the concerns about inmates using the smuggled phones. According to the letter, the phones have been used to “direct drug trafficking operations, orchestrate violence inside and outside prison walls, run sophisticated fraud schemes preying on vulnerable citizens, intimidate witnesses and terrorize victims’ families and plot escape attempts endangering law enforcement and the public.”



Federal law currently prevents states from using cell phone jamming technology. The legislation would prevent emergency signals from being disrupted.



A 2020 survey of 20 state corrections departments cited in the letter showed that 25,840 contraband cell phones were uncovered in one year.



The link to the letter is linked below.