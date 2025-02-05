AG: Government Imposter Scam Targeting Taxpayers

February 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It's tax time - which also means scam time.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging residents to stay alert to a scam involving fake tax debt collection letters.



The fraudulent letter claims the recipient has an overdue tax bill and instructs them to immediately call a specified number to resolve the supposed debt. The letter threatens to seize a taxpayer’s property if payment is not made.



The Department says the fraudulent letter may appear credible due to its use of specific personal information sourced from the internet and public records, as well as an official-looking “DR-1024” form number. However, the Michigan Department of Treasury corresponds with taxpayers through official letters that use state of Michigan letterhead that embody both the names of the governor and state treasurer. Those official letters are sent through the U.S. Postal Service, provide several options to resolve an outstanding debt, and outline taxpayer rights.



Nessel said “If you receive a suspicious letter, do not panic. Call the Michigan Department of Treasury directly to confirm the information in the letter. The Treasury Department will never use aggressive tactics and will give you multiple ways to resolve a debt. It’s crucial to stay vigilant and take steps to protect your financial information. If you believe you are a victim of a scam, do not hesitate to contact my office.”



The Attorney General is reissuing her Government Imposter Scams alert and advising consumers who believe they received suspicious mailers to report them to the Federal Trade Commission and the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team.



Nessel also reminds consumers that government agencies will not:



-Promise to increase benefits or fix an issue if a fee is paid;

-Threaten arrest or legal action unless money is sent immediately; or

-Demand payment in the form of gift cards, wire transfers, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, or cash sent by mail.



The letter as well as information on how to file a complaint with the Attorney General are provided in the links.