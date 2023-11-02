AG Nessel Amplifies BBB Warning About Smartphones, Devices

November 2, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to inform residents of a recent warning from the Better Business Bureau, involving smartphone voice searches.



Nessel says that although “smartphones can provide time-saving convenience and assistance, voice search apps are vulnerable to misdirection by scammers.” The Better Business Bureau says smartphone users are increasingly exposed to scams that exploit their reliance on the devices to find and call phone numbers.



Consumers often use apps like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant to find and dial numbers. Scammers are aware of this, and according to the BBB, they’re devising ways to trick smartphone users into paying fees for services they never expected to be charged for. They do this by creating fake customer service numbers that show up in searches.



You are urged to verify numbers, watch out for phony ads, and go straight to the company for tech support and other services.



If you have been a victim of a smartphone voice search scam, you can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. You can also contact the Attorney General, or get additional information at 517-335-7599 or toll-free, 877-765-8388.