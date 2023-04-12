Michigan Launches Automatic Criminal Record Expungement Program

April 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The state has launched a new automatic criminal record expungement program.



The program is being done in accordance with the Clean Slate legislation enacted in 2020. It will search the state’s Criminal Historical Record database system daily for eligible convictions to automatically expunge. It’s anticipated that over 1 million residents will have received automatic expungements on the first day of the program’s rollout yesterday – and 400,000 residents were expected to end the day completely conviction free.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released more information on the program, along with a video that can be accessed in the provided link.



Nessel said her “department has been traveling the state for years, hosting expungement fairs to help eligible residents clear their records in the hopes of improving employment and housing eligibility, as well as significantly reducing the chances of that resident winding up back in the court system. Today, that process becomes a whole lot easier. I am grateful to our partners in law enforcement and the legislature who have worked diligently alongside us to make expungements more accessible to the Michigan public. These efforts will undoubtedly lead to a stronger state”.



Eligible residents can have up to four misdemeanors punishable by 93 days or more automatically expunged once 7 years have elapsed since the date of the imposition of a sentence. There is no limit on the number of misdemeanors punishable by less than 93 days that may be automatically expunged following the same waiting period.



For felonies, up to two convictions may be automatically expunged following 10 years after either the date of the imposition of the sentence, or the completion of any term of imprisonment with Michigan Department of Corrections – whichever occurs later.



There are several additional requirements for a conviction to be eligible for automatic expungement, including the requirement that the resident not have any criminal charges pending against them.



Michigan State Police will pass on information about any convictions which have been automatically expunged to the court system on a daily basis.



Residents who believe they qualify for automatic expungement can check the Internet Criminal History Access Tool (IChat) webpage to view their public record. There is a $10 fee to do so and residents will need to use a valid debit or credit card.



Residents with convictions that do not qualify for automatic expungement may still be able to go through the traditional expungement application process, provided that the requirements for that process are met.



The Department of Attorney General says it will continue to travel the state hosting expungement fairs to assist those residents applying for expungement by traditional means.